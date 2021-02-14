Hearts for Heroes shows healthcare workers how much they are loved

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Healthcare workers have had quite the year, and the community is showing them how much they’re loved this Valentine’s Day.

Neighbors sent thank you notes and cards to frontline workers at St. Joseph’s Hospital. About 1,000 notes came from the community.

This is all part of the Hearts for Healthcare Heroes project.

These sweet gifts will be given to staff throughout the next couple weeks.