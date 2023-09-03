SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of Central New York, including Syracuse, from noon to 7 p.m. on Labor Day. This is due to the combination of heat and humidity we are expecting.

Heat indices in these areas on Monday afternoon and early evening will reach the mid-90s. The combination of temperatures in the 80s to around or just above 90 during the afternoon and early evening with dew points well into the 60s is what will make the ‘feels-like’ temperatures so oppressive and even dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after noon through about 7 p.m., be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. It’s a good idea to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing if you are going to be outside for any length of time.