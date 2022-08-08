SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The steam bath continues to start this week for Central New York, but there is some relief on the horizon.

MONDAY OVERNIGHT:

It is another warm, humid and uncomfortable night for sleeping in overnight. Here in Syracuse it will be the sixth straight night with lows failing to drop below 70 degrees.

There could be a few scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches but severe weather is not expected.

TUESDAY

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until later Tuesday for a drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front dropping south out of Canada that likely come through Central New York. The front moves through in the morning so that looks to be the best time to see some showers and even thunderstorms.

We will dry out in the afternoon as the front moves to our south. You should notice a bit of a drop in humidity by early evening.

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, a noticeable change in humidity for the region on Wednesday as high pressure settles in.

There is a mix of sun and clouds and a very seasonable day with highs in the low 80s.