SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –. Even hotter and muggier Sunday with storms eventually developing and bringing about change once again.

SUNDAY:

Sunday a southwest wind picks up a bit and will transport more moisture our way, so the end of the weekend feels more humid. That same wind helps bring even warmer air our way too. If we are going to get into the low 90s then Sunday is that day. The record high of 96° set back in 1952 on Sunday is safe though.

Most of the weekend is dry but we are watching an approaching cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes Sunday. It won’t get close enough to Central New York to cause any showers or storms until late in the afternoon or evening, probably after 3 or 4 pm.

Any storm that moves through late Sunday afternoon and evening could produce heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding, and gusty winds, but the overall severe threat is low in CNY.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few storms accompany a cold front and move through Sunday night with heavy rain being the greatest threat of any storm moving through that could lead to localized flash flooding.

It’s a breezy and mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

It’s a refreshingly cool Monday with a gusty, cool breeze and highs only reaching the low 70s at best behind Sunday night’s cold front! We will also see intervals of sun Monday too, and maybe a shower near sunrise, especially south and east of Syracuse. All in all, though, it looks like a good day albeit a little cool for late June.

Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

Another warm-up takes place across the area mid to late week with us possibly flirting with 90 again by the end of the week!