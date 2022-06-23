SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our temperatures take a little step back before we ramp up the heat and humidity just in time for the first full weekend of summer!

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

Later at night, we cool enough to allow for some patchy fog to form.

FRIDAY:

By Friday, high pressure is in firm control of Central New York’s weather. We may start the day with some lingering patchy fog but that should bun off pretty quickly. Most of the day features sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

We are in a good spot humidity-wise with dew points in the 50s making Friday a pleasant early summer day.

WEEKEND:

Even warmer weather is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90-degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.

Even with the warmth Saturday, however, it is still relatively comfortable but on Sunday a southwest wind will transport more moisture our way, so the end of the weekend feels more humid.

Most of the weekend is dry but we are watching an approaching cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes Sunday. It won’t get close enough to Central New York to cause any showers or storms until late in the afternoon or evening, probably after 4 or 5 pm.

Following the front will be another shot of cooler air to start next week.