SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We hold on to the humidity and crank up the heat on Friday. Details below…

Highs return to the 90s Friday

On Friday, we think temperatures will be skyrocketing back into the low to mid 90s. Along with dew points in the 60s to around 70, it is going to feel quite sticky and uncomfortable outside.

Because of the combination of the heat and humidity, heat advisories have been issued. Be sure to take it easy if you have to be outside, and drink plenty of water.

This weekend a 50/50 split

We will have some scattered showers and thunderstorms to contend with on Saturday. It will not be a day-long washout, however, with some dry time and partial sunshine still in the mix. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky and on the Live Doppler 9 app.

The highlight of Harborfest in Oswego, the fireworks show, comes Saturday evening and it looks like the weather cooperates. Showers should be out of the region before sunset and temperatures are in the 70s.

Sunday certainly looks to be the pick day of the weekend, with more in the way of sunshine.

When does it cool down?

Our temperatures start to back off over the weekend. More importantly, the dew points drop into the 50s to close out the weekend on Sunday which will feel very refreshing!

If we look ahead to the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Predication Center, the average temperature for the Northeast is forecast to be below normal for the first week of August. Looks like we’re starting off the next month on a more refreshing note.

