SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Mother Nature has taken her foot off the accelerator in Central New York as temperatures have eased a bit the last couple of days. After almost a week of 90-degree weather, we have been in a more seasonable range of 80 to 85 degrees.

However, it does appear the heat builds back toward the Northeast and Central New York at the end of the first week of August.

For the last week or so, our computer model guidance has been suggesting a heat wave is going to develop over the Western United States at the end of July. By mid-next week, a piece of this heat is forecast to move east. The confidence in above-normal temperatures over the eastern two-thirds of the country is growing as indicated by this 6 to 10-day temperature outlook issued Wednesday, July 27.

That darkest red area represents odds of greater than 90% that the temperatures are above normal over parts of the Plains. In Central New York, those odds are greater than 70%.

While this map doesn’t suggest actual temperatures, it would be reasonable to expect temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees in Syracuse for a couple of days late next week.

Syracuse has already reached 90 degrees or better on nine days so far this year.

One thing the Storm Team will watch carefully is whether we could see temperatures greater than 95 degrees. Some of our computer models have suggested over the last few days that triple-digit heat is a possibility late next week or the first weekend of August. At this point, we feel this is a much less likely scenario than 90 to 95 degree heat.

In over 120 years of record keeping, Syracuse has reached 100 degrees on only 10 days, the last time on July 17, 2012.