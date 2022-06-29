SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures going up through the end of the weekend, and eventually the humidity does too. Rain chances remain low though through Friday.

TONIGHT:

Other than a shower or two being possible through about sunset, it’s a quiet Wednesday night with lows yet again in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of us during the day Thursday which starts to open the door for more heat and humidity to begin to work in during the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low to mid-80s under a good deal of sunshine.

So, if you have beach or pool plans, you are in luck! Enjoy!

FRIDAY:

A southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into CNY with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90 once again. If we hit 90 or higher again, it would be the third time we’ve felt 90-degree heat in 2022.

Come Friday evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry.

Changes occur to kick off the holiday weekend, but will those changes impact your outdoor weekend plans?