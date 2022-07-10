SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have been in the ‘sweet spot’ as far as summer weather is concerned this week. However, it looks like heat and humidity are retuning early in the upcoming week.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Not as cool Sunday night under a mainly clear sky with high pressure remaining in control. It’s still probably comfortable enough for many to not have to worry about running the AC as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

MONDAY

Have the AC and fans ready to go for Monday though as changes start to take place in our weather.

On Monday, southwesterly winds lead to much warmer air heading our way. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if temperatures touch 90 degrees in lower elevations including Syracuse. The one thing that might prevent Syracuse from hitting 90 degrees is if cloud cover would thicken faster than we are thinking right now.

The record for Monday is 96 set in 1936.

Even with extra cloud cover around Monday, we are expecting a dry day.

TUESDAY:

While not as warm on Tuesday, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb well into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front lead to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.

It is possible a scattering of showers and storms moves through Central New York as early as overnight Monday into the Tuesday morning commute. The chance for severe weather with that round of storms seems low.

We get a break from the showers and storms later in the morning but that also gives us a chance to warm back into the 80s. With it being humid plus the cold front getting closer, another round of storms likely to form early in the afternoon close to Syracuse then quickly move into Eastern New York by evening.

It is this round of storms that could cause some gusty, damaging winds and even some hail.

There is still the possibility of a few showers and storms into Wednesday behind Tuesday cold front but the severe threat by then is lower than Tuesday.