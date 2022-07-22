SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While the humidity eases a little bit, the heat remains as we try to keep the heat wave going.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Any isolated showers and storms south of Syracuse this evening will fall apart as we get close to sunset.

For all of us, skies turn out mainly clear overnight. Although overnight lows are still above normal for this time of year, it is likely our ‘coolest’ night in about a week with low to mid 60s common across Central New York.

SATURDAY:

Make plans now to find a pool, beach, splash pad, or air-conditioned spot to keep cool. It’s a hot one with both days feature 90°+ temperatures for the majority of CNY.

Saturday is likely the hottest day of the weekend, but the humidity won’t be too bad. We are forecasting low 90s for Syracuse but the record of 98 set in 1933 seems safe.

With no front or other major weather feature around, we think the chance for any afternoon showers and storms is very low with most places ending up dry to start the weekend.

SUNDAY:

While Sunday is hot as well, the biggest difference between Saturday is the increase in humidity. That and low 90s will make it feel like it is in the upper 90s and may end up prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for parts of the region. Just use some common sense for the tail end of the weekend: drink plenty of water, limit play and work outside during the hottest time of day and take frequent breaks.

A cold front is approaching Central New York later in the day so we would expect more in the way of showers and storms to develop lasting at least into the evening. There is a chance that these storms could contain gusty, damaging and certainly some heavy rain.