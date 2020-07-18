WATCH: Heating back up for the weekend!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TODAY:



If you’re making weekend plans, keep ‘em cool. We have more 90 degree heat headed our way.

High pressure remains in control of our weather as we start the weekend. With plenty of sunshine we should manage to warm into the low 90s. While the humidity levels are up Saturday, we won’t call it an overly muggy day just yet.

TONIGHT:

The sky will stay mainly clear tonight. It will be a very mild night with lows within a few degrees of 70. It will certainly not be as comfortable for sleeping without an AC unit tonight.

SUNDAY:

There are several things working in our favor for an even warmer day on Sunday. It could be a record breaker. Here are the factors.

The air mass over us Sunday is a bit warmer than Saturday, there will be a good deal of sunshine again plus any showers or storms should hold off until sunset or a bit later. The final piece to this hot day is a gusty southwest wind. For Syracuse, this wind direction means the air comes off the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes, sinks and warms. Put that all together and we could challenge the record high Sunday of 97 set in 1946.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A cold front will move through Central New York Sunday night with some showers and storms, but we dry right back out for Monday. It is looking more seasonably warm to start the week, so we likely won’t meet the criteria of three 90 degree days in a row to make it another heat wave.

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.