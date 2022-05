Courtesy of Nancy Marcellus

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire investigators say a heating element used in a chicken coop was the cause of house fire early Sunday morning in Nedrow.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Lindbergh Road just before 5:30 a.m. A passerby called 911 after seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

No one was hurt. The family was not home at the time of the fire. It took firefighters nearly an hour get the fire under control.