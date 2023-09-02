SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our stretch of nice weather looks to continue along with a big warm-up through the weekend and into next week! Details below…

Dry stretch coming up

We’re coming out of a very soggy summer, so it’s nice to have a break from the pouring rain.

Along with sun giving way to some increasing clouds on Saturday, highs will range from the upper-70s to mid-80s across Central New York.

There is just a slight risk of a passing light shower or two Saturday evening. Clouds will thin out again overnight, and temperatures will be mild.

We then resume our regularly scheduled programing of blue sky and bright sunshine Sunday.

We’ll keep the forecast rain-free again until late next week.

Heat wave on the way?

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

By Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, is appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.