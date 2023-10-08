SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a soggy start to the weekend, there will be heavy lake effect rain east of Lake Ontario as well as a few scattered showers to dodge elsewhere across Central New York on Sunday. Details below…

Lake effect rain continues Sunday

Lake effect rain will continue into the second half of the weekend north of the Thruway and east of Lake Ontario. This rain will fall heavily at times, and rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible across parts of Oswego County up through the Tug Hill Plateau through Monday morning. A Flood Watch has been issued for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties through early Monday morning.

There will likely still be a few showers across the rest of Central New York on Sunday, but some dry time will be in the mix along with a bit of sun, too.

A windy and unseasonably chilly day

Along with the chance for showers Sunday, it will be quite blustery. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph along with gusts of 30+ mph at times. There may even be a few gusts along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario that reach 40 mph.

In addition to the gusty breeze, high temperatures will only reach the 50s, making it feel quite chilly.

While the air this weekend is much cooler than what we have seen recently, it is still too warm for any snow to mix in.

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool and blustery weather will linger through the next couple of days. We can expect spotty showers on Monday and Tuesday with a drier outlook Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time midweek because another storm system will likely impact our weather heading into next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.