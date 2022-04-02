GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several Law Enforcement agencies responded to the Western Lights Plaza in the Price Chopper parking lot for a reported shooting with injuries that happened around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Geddes Police Department, when they got to the parking lot, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the leg, and another 17-year-old male who was shot in the chest. Both victims are listed in serious condition.

Geddes Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police responded to the call.

Geddes Police say there appears to be no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident. They’re asking anyone with information to call them at (315) 468-3283.

