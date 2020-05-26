Interactive Maps

Police source: State trooper shoots suspect in Manlius

Local News
MANLIUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — A heavy police presence is reported in the town of Manlius and has closed off North Burdick Street, Osborne Drive and Wilson Drive all closed and State Route 290.

A police source tells NewsChannel 9 that a trooper fired a shot hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No officers have been injured.

NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin is on the scene and says he heard one gun shot a short time ago.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 and localsyr.com for updates.

