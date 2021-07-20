Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Strong thunderstorm over Syracuse Wednesday May 26, 2021. Courtesy of A.T. McLean

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures have warmed well into the 80s. And it’s humid.

We’re primed for thunderstorms this afternoon. The best time for those storms is most likely after 3 p.m.

Heavy rain and possible flash flooding are likely with the storms. Especially given how wet the ground is from recent rainfall.

Some of the thunderstorms could pack strong, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring Central New York for a possible severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area