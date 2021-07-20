Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon

Strong thunderstorm over Syracuse Wednesday May 26, 2021. Courtesy of A.T. McLean

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temperatures have warmed well into the 80s. And it’s humid.

We’re primed for thunderstorms this afternoon. The best time for those storms is most likely after 3 p.m.

Heavy rain and possible flash flooding are likely with the storms. Especially given how wet the ground is from recent rainfall.

Some of the thunderstorms could pack strong, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring Central New York for a possible severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon.