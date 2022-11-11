SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It’s a mild and rainy night ahead, but changes are ahead for the weekend. Find out what those changes are below.

TONIGHT:

Rain, heavy at times (tropical downpours), continues tonight with a lull possible during the evening, is expected to continue right through much of tonight.

The source of this moisture is the tropical Atlantic. ‘Nicole’ continues to weaken as it moves across the Southeast and Carolinas today into tonight. This storm is taking a turn towards the north and is on its way to the Northeast Friday night into the start of the weekend.

Rainfall totals across Central New York should range from about 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher totals by Saturday morning. That would be more rain than Syracuse has seen in the last five weeks! Although rivers are running very low and aren’t expected to flood, there could be some localized flash flooding.

There are NO Flood Watches in effect over Central New York, but there could be localized flooding in low lying, poor drainage and urban areas tonight. That said, be careful if you are out and about and remember if you come across a flooded out road/walk way “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Temperatures for much of tonight will be in the 60s and it’s a bit muggy but come sunrise or shortly thereafter readings should drop into the 50s.

WEEKEND:

The steadiest rain is out of CNY by sunrise Saturday and much of the rest of the day ends up windy, cooler and mainly dry with even some sun possible at times come the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s to start the weekend, but the 10 to 20+ mph west wind makes it feel cooler than that.

Another cold front swings through late Saturday night/early Sunday and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend and beyond. The air becomes cold enough late Saturday night into Sunday for some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Highs on Sunday cool back into the low to mid 40s with a gusty west-northwest wind making it feel more like 30s. Brrr!!

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

There are signs that as the cold air deepens over us Sunday night the lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. There could be a localized accumulation of 1 to 3 inches stretching from the south shore of Lake Ontario over wayne and Northern Cayuga counties southeast close to the city of Syracuse, in particular the northern suburbs. If you are in these areas and have travel plans early Monday, be prepared for at least a slushy accumulation on some of the roads.

Outside this lake effect it remains mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with temperatures only rising close to 40 in the afternoon.

Get used to the cooler air building in for the weekend. It should be with us for all of next week. Welcome back true Central New York November weather!

Stay tuned for updates!