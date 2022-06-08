SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Umbrellas and rain jackets come in handy once again soon.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along a stalled cold front to our south sends a quick shot of soaking rain into CNY late tonight into Thursday morning before we turn drier Thursday afternoon. Even once the steady rain is over there will still be scattered showers or a bit of drizzle to contend with the rest of the day.

Most of Central New York ends up with half an inch to an inch of rain in the next 24 hours. Some areas south of Syracuse closer to Ithaca, Cortland and Norwich end up with more than an inch of rain. The threat for flooding is low at this point and there are no watches in effect, but we’ll keep an eye on these areas Thursday. At the very least, there will be ponding on roads during the morning commute that would slow you down.

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 50s, and highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s as the clouds linger even when the rain tapers.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in Thursday night and yields a quiet night with some clearing taking place.

Lows drop into the low to mid 50s with a bit of a breeze around too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.

What about the weekend weather? The latest as of Wednesday evening is that our shower chances look a bit lower now for Saturday as low-pressure tracks to our south. The better chance for showers may turn out to be on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure drops out of the Great Lakes and heads toward us. Stay tuned.