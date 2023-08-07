CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most areas in south Central New York are experiencing flooding as a flash flood warning is in effect for Monday night.

Heavy rainfall is flooding out basements, yards and roads in parts of Onondaga County.

Near Syracuse, NY-Alert Support announced all lanes on Route 690 northbound and southbound between Van Buren Road and Downer Street Road are closed due to flooding.

In Clay, Moyers Corners Fire Department announced areas of the Town of Clay are experiencing high water levels and flooding in their homes and businesses.

The official rainfall in Syracuse at the airport Monday was just under two and a half inches but radar estimates came in at 6 to 8 inches of rain in a stripe over the northern part of Onondaga County.

NewsChannel 9 got video from Glenburn Road in the Bayberry neighborhood of Clay with one spot in that general area flooded out by steady rains.

We also got video from Donna Walter in Baldwinsville, who took this video from Gaskin Road looking towards the Seneca River which is backing up to her driveway.

If you are experiencing flooding, The National Weather Service advises to, “move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.” In addition, they remind you to never try to cross a flooded road as the depth of the water may not be obvious and also because of the strength of any rushing water. Just two feet of rushing water can sweep away a car!