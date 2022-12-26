SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend.

According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.

When police arrived, a 43-year-old male was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm.

The SPD reports that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, Takara East (29) of Syracuse, was arrested at 212 Sunset Ave. and is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center and is currently awaiting arraignment.

East has been arrested on the following charges: