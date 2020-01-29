Helicopter called to single-car crash in Cayuga County

Live Now
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A helicopter has been called to a crash on State Route 370 and Drake Road.

Dispatchers said that only one car was involved and it happened just west of the Village of Cato around 3:30 p.m.

There is no word on how many people were involved or how severe any injuries are.

This is a Developing Story and will be updated as NewsChannel 9 receives more information.

