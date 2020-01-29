CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A helicopter has been called to a crash on State Route 370 and Drake Road.
Dispatchers said that only one car was involved and it happened just west of the Village of Cato around 3:30 p.m.
There is no word on how many people were involved or how severe any injuries are.
This is a Developing Story and will be updated as NewsChannel 9 receives more information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fans, players attempt to spell last name of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- Canine who kicked cancer to be featured in Super Bowl ad
- Diehl: Eli Manning is a no-doubt Hall of Fame quarterback
- Syracuse University already sold 31,000 tickets for Duke game
- Helicopter called to single-car crash in Cayuga County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App