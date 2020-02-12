Helio Health opens new residential program facility

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that there will be a 75-bed residential addiction treatment facility opening up in Liverpool.

The facility will be called Elements of CNY and will be operated by Helio Health.

Elements of CNY will offer multiple levels of care for addiction, like detox, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The $14 million for the renovation came from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports. They will also give more than $1.1 million each year for operational funding.

“The addiction epidemic has been a terrible scourge on our communities, but thanks to the hard work of the State and organizations like Elements of CNY, 2018 saw the first decline in overdose deaths in New York in a decade. We’re not letting up the fight against addiction and with the opening of this new center we are continuing to lead the way by expanding services throughout the state to try to reach all those in need of treatment and support.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

“The opioid epidemic affects individuals in every community across the state with more than one million New Yorkers battling addiction. Although opioid overdose deaths have decreased for the first time in ten years outside New York City, we still have more work to do to end these tragedies. This new residential treatment facility in Central New York will provide vital care and a full range of services for individuals and families struggling with addiction in the area. This investment is part of our ongoing efforts to combat the epidemic, support the recovery process, and help save lives.” Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul

The facility will have 55 beds dedicated to stabilization and rehabilitation. It will also have 20 reintegration apartments.

Elements of CNY will let people enter treatment at whatever level that is appropriate for their needs. They will also receive services based on what will help them.

“We need to remove the stigma of asking for help. Whether you’re the person going through the process and wanting to turn your lives around or a caring family member. For far too long people have said ‘I don’t want to be in that category.’ I’m sorry, we have people from all walks of life, all socioeconomic areas; every corner of our state has been affected.” Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul

The residential treatment services include counseling, skill-building and training, and recreational activities.

The facility is at 4567 Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool.

“In my time as County Executive, I have worked to make sure that the right resources are in place to help people in their recovery from addiction. As the first facility of its type in Onondaga County, Elements of CNY will make a real difference in the lives of people throughout Central New York. We are grateful to Governor Cuomo and OASAS for recognizing the need for this facility, and working to make it a reality.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

New York State has a toll-free, 24/7, HOPE line that helps those who have an addiction or whose loved ones have an addiction.

The HOPE line can be reached at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by text message at HOPENY.

Available treatments can be found here.

