Help Decide Which Toys Get Into The National Toy Hall of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester announced the twelve finalists up for consideration this year.

This year’s entries include Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sidewalk Chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

This year, fans are invited to vote for their favorite finalists from September 9th through the 16th as part of a ‘player’s choice’ ballot at ToyHallofFame.org. The three toys with the most public votes will be submitted to join the other top-three submissions by members of the national selection advisory committee.

The final 2020 toy inductees will be announced by the Strong Museum on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30am.

