Help for those struggling with addiction in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s office have seen a recent rise in overdose cases and deaths.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck would like to
remind everyone in our community that there are services available now to help those struggling
with addiction.
If you or someone you know needs help, try and find an online support group and
stay connected to your health care provider. Also, the following providers and training can help
those struggling find a path to recovery:
- Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. Addiction peer services. Contact Joel at 315-246-6485 for more
information.
- Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD). Addiction services. Taking new
patients, also able to do video visits and telephone visits – 315-253-9786.
- Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS). Addiction services. Taking new patients, also able to
do video and telephone visits – 315-282-5351.
- East Hill Medical Center. Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine,
Pediatrics, and Behavioral Health. Taking new patients, offering video and telephone
visits – 315-253-8477.
- Cayuga Counseling Services. Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able to
do video and telephone visits – 315-253-9795.
- Cayuga County Mental Health, Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able
to do video and telephone visits – 315-253-0341.
- Learn to be a first responder in an opiate overdose emergency. Become Narcan trained
online and receive free Narcan. Go to www.cayugacounty.us/narcan.
