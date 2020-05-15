Help for those struggling with addiction in Cayuga County

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s office have seen a recent rise in overdose cases and deaths.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck would like to

remind everyone in our community that there are services available now to help those struggling

with addiction.

If you or someone you know needs help, try and find an online support group and

stay connected to your health care provider. Also, the following providers and training can help

those struggling find a path to recovery:

Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. Addiction peer services. Contact Joel at 315-246-6485 for more

information. Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD). Addiction services. Taking new

patients, also able to do video visits and telephone visits – 315-253-9786. Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS). Addiction services. Taking new patients, also able to

do video and telephone visits – 315-282-5351. East Hill Medical Center. Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine,

Pediatrics, and Behavioral Health. Taking new patients, offering video and telephone

visits – 315-253-8477. Cayuga Counseling Services. Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able to

do video and telephone visits – 315-253-9795. Cayuga County Mental Health, Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able

to do video and telephone visits – 315-253-0341. Learn to be a first responder in an opiate overdose emergency. Become Narcan trained

online and receive free Narcan. Go to www.cayugacounty.us/narcan.

