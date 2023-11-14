SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY SPCA needs your help! It’s been at or near capacity for several weeks.

This Saturday, Nov. 18, Santa Paws is coming to town to help.

The shelter is raising money to help care for all the animals. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can bring your pet to the shelter at 5878 East Molloy Road in Syracuse to take a picture with Santa.

Donations are $5 for a digital photo and $15 for digital/print. All the money raised will benefit the animals.

However, there’s another way you can help. The CNY SPCA wants more dogs to find their forever home.

Director Troy Waffner hopes the Home for the Holidays campaign will help.

Right now, you can adopt a dog who has been at the shelter for longer than six months for only $50. Normally, the adoption fee is $200.

Waffner says many of those dogs used to have a family and were given up because of the pandemic.

“Their living situation is changing, their job situations are changing, and it’s getting harder and harder to surrender a pet at a shelter. So, people are really letting their dogs go on the sides of roads now and we pick them up as strays,” Waffner said.

The older the dogs get and the longer they sit in the shelter, the more they’re looked over.

Waffner said they have a lot of love to give and are waiting for their future family.

“Everyone wants a puppy but I always say take a two-year-old dog or above because they’re out of the puppy stage, they’re not gonna chew my shoes, they’re for the most part potty trained,” he said. “They came from families so they’re used to families. They want to give that love back, they just want to live their best lives.”

If you’re interested in adopting or going to the Santa Paws event, you can visit their website or call (315) 454-4479.