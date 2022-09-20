CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen.

Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9.

Coulter is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last known to be wearing a white colored crop top, tan jeans, and black sneakers.

Coulter is believed to have contacts in the Binghamton and Oneonta area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3081.