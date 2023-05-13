LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrate Mother’s Day by giving back to Central New York moms in need…by donating diapers! The CNY Diaper Bank is in need of donations to help struggling moms afford a basic need.

The need for diapers continues to run high in Central New York.

“The need is immense,” said Kristi Schoff, family support assistant at Syracuse Northeast Community Center.

And that’s just one local organization feeling the pinch.

“We serve such a large community that I am here twice a week picking up diapers, more than often my load is two trips out,” said Schoff.

Its a weekly routine for Schoff, serving about 300 children a month at the Syracuse Northeast Community Center.

“There are a lot of families not just in our neighborhood but all over that struggle just providing basics for their family,” said Schoff.

Some moms having to choose between either buying food or diapers.

“So we know that when we give them diapers it makes a huge difference in their stress levels in the way they feel like they can parent and it makes a huge difference in their bottom line their budget every month,” said Michela Hugo, founder & executive director at CNY Diaper Bank.

Inflation impacting moms budgets too, with diaper price increasing more than 20 percent.

“Of course low income families feel those costs increases so much more,” said Hugo.

But you can help give back to those low-income families throguh the CNY Diaper Bank’s 8th annual Mother’s Day Drive.

“We are not only collecting diapers we are collecting funds to purchase diapers. We purchase by the truckload we are distributing over 150,000 diapers a month, so we are always purchasing diapers. This drive goes a long way,” said Hugo.

The CNY Diaper Bank will take any size diaper, but sizes 4, 5 and 6 are what’s needed the most right now.

“Some of the larger sizes might not be as accessible at some points in the year and this kind of just levels the playing field,” said Schoff.

The John Ben Snow Foundation & Memorial Trust has given a grant to the CNY Diaper Bank and donations will be matched up to $10,000. The organization’s goal is to collect 50,000 diapers throughout the entire of month of May.

Help make a difference and support the Make a Mother’s Day Diaper Drive by donating diapers and other supplies or making a monetary donation to the CNY Diaper Bank.

Hosting a diaper drive at your workplace, church or school is also a great way to get involved and help make a difference.

Click here for more details.