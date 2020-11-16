Help Syracuse help the homeless: In My Father’s Kitchen needs you

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse non-profit In My Father’s Kitchen is always in the spirit of giving, and right now, they need your help gearing up for winter.

John Tumino has made it his mission to help the homeless. His outreach van is stocked year-round with essentials, but as the temperature drops, there’s one basic thing they desperately need: Winter boots.

More specifically, his team needs 50 water-resistant winter boots in good condition to start the season. As people wear them out, they may need more throughout the winter.

"Couple years ago, we had a guy who had to have two toes amputated cause his feet got frostbitten 'cause he didn't have the proper footgear," said Tumino. He wants to prevent that from happening again.

The van goes out twice a week helping to build relationships, learn the stories behind cardboard signs, and simply step up in a time of suffering and show people they’re not invisible.

“I’m showing them that they are worth something, that they have personal value as a human being and we’re trying to bring them dignity,” said Tumino.

Basic needs so many people take for granted are things Tumino said can make a huge difference for someone on the street and lift their spirits.

Just think if it was your mom or dad, your brother or sister, your son, or daughter standing on that corner. Wouldn’t you want someone to reach out to them? Always sit back and think and there’s a story why that person is standing out there and they need a little bit of love and compassion. John Tumino

"To me, it's like, you know, when you give of yourself to help someone else, it's amazing what starts to happen," said Tumino.

If you want to donate here’s how:

Drop off boots at 501 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 (Fridays 12 - 2 p.m.) Make a monetary donation on their website

If you’re making a physical drop-off, the boots must be new or gently used and water-resistant. You’re asked to knock on the door and leave boots with a staff member, please do not leave them outside.