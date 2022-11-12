SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Operation Orange Warmup is returning to Syracuse for a second time this year.

Syracuse University is teaming up with Central New York nonprofits to hold the event.

The university is working to make sure those in need stay warm and bundled up this winter season.

“We’re asking people to bring winter coats with special emphasis on kids coats. I think every family knows as you get ready for winter your kids have grown up and change sizes and if we can help especially our neighbors in need out in the community with children’s coats that would be great,” said Cyndey Johnson, Vice President of Government Relations and Community Engagement at SU and main organizer of Operation Orange Warmup.

Operation Orange Warmup kicked off Saturday night ahead of the Syracuse football game vs. Florida State.

The event was ahead from 6 pm up until the start of the game. Fans and those attending Saturday night’s game were asked to donate new, clean or gently used winter coats as part of Operation Orange Warmup.

“Last year we started in January. This year we wanted to go earlier before the first snowfall,” said Johnson.

The winter coats could be dropped off at one of the 11 bins set up outside different gates at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.

“We would love to collect as many as possible. The more we can collect we will distribute out to the community. We’re working with Interfaith Works, Catholic Charities and Hendricks Chapel to distribute the coats out to the community,” said Johnson.

Following the game, donations will be accepted at Hendricks Chapel Nov. 13-18, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Nancy Cantor Warehouse Nov. 14-18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for faculty, staff and students who wish to contribute to this effort.

Click here for more details on Operation Orange Warmup.