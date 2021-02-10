Help to support more lawyers of color in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a Black or Brown person in Syracuse and you need a lawyer, chances are you won’t find many who look like you.

That may be changing thanks to a sizeable grant and a non-profit working to build a better environment.

In December, The Central New York Community Foundation awarded a second round of grants to support Black-led groups and nonprofits that counteract systemic racism. 15 grants were distributed, totaling $252,194.

Of that money, $18,290 went to The William Herbert Johnson (WHJ) Bar Association of Central New York, which is the only minority bar association in Central New York.

This same group helped William Wolfe reach his dream.

“I knew I wanted to be an attorney ever since I was about seven years old,” said Wolfe. Raised on the west side of Chicago, he saw his fair share of poverty and violence.

“I always knew that I wanted more for myself and I wanted to promote generational wealth in my family,” said Wolfe.

Well, he’s making that 7-year-old proud.

Wolfe just passed the New York Bar Exam, but it wasn’t easy getting here.





William Wolfe

According to the WHJ Association, less than 2% of Syracuse attorneys are Black. This is why Lanessa Chaplin started the association in 2014.

To establish a professional environment where Black attorneys can thrive. One of our missions is really developing Black and Brown talent in the community that either want to go to law school, are interested in law school, or are maybe already here in law school and don’t have the same opportunities for various reasons. Lanessa Chaplin – Executive Director, William Herbert Johnson Bar Association

With the grant money, they’ll be able to expand and do even more with their internship program. The same program that helped Wolfe become a lawyer.

“Our hope is to build this program out, get more people involved, engage more Black and Brown law students, and then also affording the right to have equitable pay,” said Chaplin.

This program gives their interns support and experience while showing them the color of their skin shouldn’t limit their success.

“Growing up as a young child in Syracuse, I never saw a Black attorney. I didn’t know they existed.” Lanessa chaplin

Well, they do exist, and people like Chaplin and Wolfe are hoping their representation will continue to grow.

“Yes, there are things out there and there are people out there who may not want you to succeed and may try and stop you, but you just can’t let it get to you,” said Wolfe.

When clients turn to Wolfe, he hopes they’ll see and trust a man who’s walked in their shoes.