TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Opioid Task Force is looking for community input on how to use $700,000 given to the county from recent opioid settlements.

A survey is now open through May 29 to see how the money can best be used in the county to address the issue of harm from opioids in the community.

The funds come from a 2022 settlement between a group of State Attorney Generals and several large drug companies.

“Drugmakers have been draining resources from our community for years. This is a chance to use some of their profits for good, we can stem the tide of what these drugs are doing to people in our community,” said Legislator and Co-Chair of the Task Force, Travis Brooks. “I look forward to hearing what your priorities are in using these funds, and the impact that we’ll be able to make by spending them with local organizations.”

According to the CDC, the drug overdose epidemic continues to worsen in the United States. A majority of drug overdose deaths involve opioids.

Locally, overdoses and drug-related deaths have been on the rise, which can be seen in the Tompkins County Whole Health Department local data related to overdoses online.

After learning that Tompkins County would be the recipient of these settlement funds, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black, named an Opioid Task Force.

The Task Force includes elected officials, public health practitioners and community members with lived experience to determine their best use of funds and next steps. They will use the results of the community survey to solicit proposals from community organizations to address the opioid crisis in Tompkins County.