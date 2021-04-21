Help wanted: Destiny USA launches hybrid job fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — World of Beer is one of many places at Destiny USA with jobs they are looking to fill.

“We are definitely looking for kitchen staff, line cooks. At this point, we’re even interviewing for bartenders and serving positions,” said World of Beer General Manager Andrew Bonn.

Around the mall, other positions available range from retail sales associates to store managers. There are more than 50 positions that are either full or part-time. This week, Destiny USA launched ‘Get Hired,’ a hybrid job fair where you can apply online or in-person.

“We want to help people get back to work and we want to make it easy to find the positions that have been left vacant during this global pandemic,” said Destiny USA Marketing Director Nikita Jankowski.

Filling open positions is harder for some employers. Bonn shared what he and others have observed.

“There’s a lot of people that are happy to take the bare minimum on unemployment right now, as opposed to coming to work and making more money,” Bonn said.

He’s happy Destiny USA is helping to get the word out and he’s been making adjustments at World of Beer to address staffing.

“We’ve had to have managers kind of fill some roles, work a little longer hours,” Bonn added. “Myself, I’m here quite a bit. We do have limited hours during the week.”

For anyone who might be concerned about returning to the workforce, the mall has taken extra precautions.

Jankowski explained, “We’re making sure everyone is wearing their masks. Our security is making sure. Every security guard is equipped with a mask for you if you don’t have one. And we’re just looking forward to getting back to life as we knew it.”

You are encouraged to check Destiny USA’s website often as jobs are added regularly.