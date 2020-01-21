Helping Hounds opens new North Syracuse site

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A leash cutting opened the doors for the dogs on Tuesday. Helping Hounds officially opened their new location.
Helping Hounds had outgrown the old space near Shoppingtown Mall and they are now moving into a facility that’s more than three times its size on Caswell Avenue in North Syracuse.
The new facility has 34 kennels, 22 puppy cages, four isolation kennels, two respite kennels, eight outdoor kennels, and two play yards.
Helping Hounds plans to offer new programs, expand its community education, even launch a dog training program and respite care for dog owners facing a financial, medical, or personal crisis.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor Cuomo proposes extending NYS Fair to 18 days
- H&R Block can help you protect your identity and refund
- Budget 2021: Gov. Cuomo proposes $33 billion 5-year plan to tackle climate change
- Activist’s murder reopens old wounds in border city traumatized by legacy of ‘feminicides’
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo outlines the FY 2021 NYS Budget
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App