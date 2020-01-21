Helping Hounds opens new North Syracuse site

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A leash cutting opened the doors for the dogs on Tuesday. Helping Hounds officially opened their new location.

Helping Hounds had outgrown the old space near Shoppingtown Mall and they are now moving into a facility that’s more than three times its size on Caswell Avenue in North Syracuse.

The new facility has 34 kennels, 22 puppy cages, four isolation kennels, two respite kennels, eight outdoor kennels, and two play yards.

Helping Hounds plans to offer new programs, expand its community education, even launch a dog training program and respite care for dog owners facing a financial, medical, or personal crisis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9