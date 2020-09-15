Hemp industry urging Governor Cuomo to release regulations

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff Research’s Hemp House in LaFayette is leading a coalition of other partners across the state, using Tuesday as “Hemp Action Day.”
They’re urging New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to release regulations for hemp extract products.
The governor signed legislation months ago, which takes effect January 1 of next year, but some businesses say there’s a dire need for those regulations so they can move forward.
