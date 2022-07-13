SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Toryana Jackson just finished up her freshman year at Wellesley College. She wants to be a journalist and has always had a natural curiosity.

“I remember back in eighth grade she had asked me what a valedictorian was, tried to explain it to her,” said her mom, Torinza Jackson. “Next thing I know she is the valedictorian.”

Toryana Jackson graduated from Henninger High School last year with that title and she hopes to be a role model for young girls.

“I hope that they can see that it’s possible and that they can do it too,” Toryana Jackson said. “Just hard work and dedication and staying focused throughout their schooling and stuff. Education really will pay off.”

For the 19-year-old, it already has. Jackson received a full scholarship to Wellesley College. Last year, the Syracuse City School District posted on its Facebook page, that she is the first female African American valedictorian at Henninger in at least a decade. And now she joins other local women of distinction, recognized on exhibit at the Onondaga Historical Association.

“I think it’s important for females to have these empowering role models,” said Bob Searing, the Curator of History, Onondaga Historical Association. “Particularly as society continually throwing challenges their way, continuing to chip away at their rights of women in America. You have to be strong, you have to be bold, you have to be educated.”

Toryana Jackson checks all those boxes.

If you want to check this and other exhibits you can visit the OHA.

It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

321 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, N.Y.