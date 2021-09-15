Henninger High School closed to students Thursday

HENNINGER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Henninger High School has announced in a press release that it will be closed to students on Thursday, September 16, and it will instead be a “Professional Development Day”.

Staff of Henninger are expected to report at their normal time on Thursday. This will only affect Henninger High School, and all other schools in the district will operate normally on Thursday.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the spokesperson for the Syracuse City School District about this decision, but we have not heard back.

