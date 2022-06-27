SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you start your first year of high school, you might think that the thought of graduation is too far away to even think of. But Myquain Kimbrough noticed it felt like that day came a lot sooner than expected.

“It came a little quick,” he said, It’s kind of nerve-wracking. I feel like it’s going to bring a new experience and something different.”

“Something different” is exactly what the high school experience for the class of 2022 was all about. Losing practically two full years of normal school due to the pandemic.

“It’s almost a relief, kind of, to be done with it all — especially after the way its been,” said Kabrey Bonferraro

Nicole Kunzmann said, “Its definitely been interesting but like, learning to just sort of, not like go with the flow, but take the changes and sort of roll with it and make the best of everything.”

“It’s definitely made us better people and more flexible.”

One of the most common changes seen throughout the pandemic was the use of online schooling. It was a learning style that some students enjoyed more than others.

“Being virtual actually influenced my college choice,” Bonferraro said, “So I’m doing it all online because that was really helpful for me.”

Kunzmann felt differently, saying, “I was not a fan at all of online school, I mean we got through it and it was what it was… but I’m definitely an in-person, hands-on, personable, I love to talk, have communication, so I just love to be in the classroom.”

However, it wasn’t just the classroom learning environment that was different, it was the entire high school experience.

“You are isolated,” said Kimbrough, “So you’re like doing things to like be productive and stuff like that so doing things for yourself.”

Bonferraro said, “It can be helpful and hindering just because of the interactions with people and seeing teachers.”

“It definitely hindered the experience but as a person,” Kunzmann said, “Honestly, it has been helpful. Learning to just be flexible.”