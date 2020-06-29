Henninger High School students graduate in drive-thru ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Henninger High School seniors had the chance to walk across the state on Sunday. The school held a drive-thru ceremony, but graduates still got their chance to get their diplomas on a make-shift stage.
For many students, it was the end they needed to a unique school year.
“I’m just overwhelmed. Starting to move on to a new future, and graduating high school is a really big accomplishment for me,” Jazzmia Harris said.
Districts in the area also hosted ceremonies for their seniors on Sunday, including Oneida and Cato-Meridian high schools.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 6/29/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/29/20
- Cool Schools: 6/29/20
- Champions: 6/29/20
- The List: 6/29/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App