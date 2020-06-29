Henninger High School students graduate in drive-thru ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Henninger High School seniors had the chance to walk across the state on Sunday. The school held a drive-thru ceremony, but graduates still got their chance to get their diplomas on a make-shift stage.

For many students, it was the end they needed to a unique school year.

“I’m just overwhelmed. Starting to move on to a new future, and graduating high school is a really big accomplishment for me,” Jazzmia Harris said.

Districts in the area also hosted ceremonies for their seniors on Sunday, including Oneida and Cato-Meridian high schools.