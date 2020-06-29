Henninger High School students graduate in drive-thru ceremony

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Henninger High School seniors had the chance to walk across the state on Sunday. The school held a drive-thru ceremony, but graduates still got their chance to get their diplomas on a make-shift stage. 

For many students, it was the end they needed to a unique school year. 

“I’m just overwhelmed. Starting to move on to a new future, and graduating high school is a really big accomplishment for me,” Jazzmia Harris said.

Districts in the area also hosted ceremonies for their seniors on Sunday, including Oneida and Cato-Meridian high schools.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected