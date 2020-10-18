Henninger High School switches to remote instruction this week due to new COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Henninger High School will switch to remote learning this coming week after learning of new COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to families on the district website, the district says they were alerted by the Onondaga County Health Department that a student at Henninger High School, two additional staff members, a student from Salem Hyde, and a bus attendant all tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no in-person instruction for any students and staff for one week at Henninger. Salem Hyde will continue with remote instruction this week as well.

If you may have been exposed to any of the individuals who tested positive, the health department will contact you.

The district says it will continue to monitor these cases closely and provide any updates as needed.