Henninger student arrested after allegedly lighting another student’s hair on fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old Henninger High School student has been arrested after police say he lit a 14-year-old girl’s hair on fire.
Syracuse Police say the teen was walking by the girl around noon when he lit a lighter near her hair. It caught on fire, but was quickly put out. The victim was not injured, but is now missing a patch of hair.
The teen boy was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and attempted assault.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App