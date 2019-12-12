Henninger student arrested after allegedly lighting another student’s hair on fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old Henninger High School student has been arrested after police say he lit a 14-year-old girl’s hair on fire.

Syracuse Police say the teen was walking by the girl around noon when he lit a lighter near her hair. It caught on fire, but was quickly put out. The victim was not injured, but is now missing a patch of hair.

The teen boy was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and attempted assault.

