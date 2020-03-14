Closings
There are currently 34 active closings. Click for more details.

Hepatitis A case confirmed in an employee at Chesterfield’s Tavolo in Utica

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department says an employee at Chesterfield’s Tavolo in Utica has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Health Department is alerting the public who may have dined in or had take-out from the establishment after 5 p.m. on February 22, 28 or 29, or on March 6, 7, or 13. If you did, you may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

  • Yellow skin or eyes
  • Loss of appetite
  • Upset stomach
  • Stomach pain
  • Vomiting
  • Fever
  • Dark urine or light-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Fatigue

The Health Department says if you dined at the establishment on March 6, 7, or 13, you can get a Hepatitis A vaccine. It is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Health Department at (315) 798-5064.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected