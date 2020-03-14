Hepatitis A case confirmed in an employee at Chesterfield’s Tavolo in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department says an employee at Chesterfield’s Tavolo in Utica has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Health Department is alerting the public who may have dined in or had take-out from the establishment after 5 p.m. on February 22, 28 or 29, or on March 6, 7, or 13. If you did, you may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

Yellow skin or eyes

Loss of appetite

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

The Health Department says if you dined at the establishment on March 6, 7, or 13, you can get a Hepatitis A vaccine. It is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Health Department at (315) 798-5064.

