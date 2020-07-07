Hepatitis A exposure at Rome Taco Bell

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee at the Taco Bell on Erie Boulevard West in Rome has tested positive for Hepatitis A.
The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) says this employee worked while infectious and may have exposed customers.
Anyone who ate at the restaurant should contact their health care provider or the OCHD for a Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days.
The employee worked the following dates and times:
- June 24 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (anyone affected needs a vaccine by July 8)
- June 25 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (anyone affected needs a vaccine by July 9)
- June 29 from 6 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. (anyone affected needs a vaccine by July 13)
- July 2 from 6 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. (anyone affected needs vaccine by July 16)
- July 3 from 6 p.m. to 3:45 a.m. (anyone affected needs vaccine by July 17)
To make an appointment with OCHD, call 315-798-5747 and press 1. The Health Department asks you leave a message with your name, date of birth, phone number, and the date of the exposure.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Hepatitis A include:
- Yellow skin or eyes
- Lack of appetite
- Upset stomach
- Stomach pain
- Vomiting
- Fever
- Dark urine or light-colored stools
- Joint pain
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
Symptoms usually appear within 28 days of exposure.
Hepatitis A is spread by eating food, drinking, or using utensils that have been handled by someone infected.
