Here are the best places to pick apples in Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re a fall enthusiast looking to up your apple pie game, or you’re looking for a fun family activity for your kiddos, apple picking is a great way to enjoy what Central New York has to offer. Here is a list of local apple orchards offering U-pick apples and much more.

Owen’s Orchards- Weedsport, NY

Owen’s Orchards Cider Mill and Market is located at 8174 Route 5 in Weedsport, NY and offers Jonamac, Crimson Crisp, Cortland, Honeycrisp and McIntosh apples for people to pick. Apples are $1 per pound and 50 cents to buy a bag to carry your apples. People are also encouraged to bring their own bags for picking. Honeycrisp apples are $1.75 per pound, and apple picking goes until the end of October. Click here to learn more.

Ontario Orchards- Oswego, NY

This orchard is offering U-pick apples from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Located at 15273 Sterling Center Road, the orchard also sells local produce and products such as maple syrup at their market in Oswego. For more information about apple picking, call them at 315-343-6328 and visit their website here.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards- LaFayette, NY

You may know the name from their 1911 Distillery and Tasting room, but this orchard in LaFayette is also offering apple picking for 20 different varieties of apples including: McIntosh right now, then Gala, Paula Red, Ginger Gold, Cortland, Snapdragon, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, and Macoun in late September, and Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Fuji, Rubyfrost, Fortune, Crispin, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Evercrisp, and Ida Red apples in October. Picking is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more here.

Deer Run Farms-LaFayette, NY

This orchard located in the heart of “Apple Country” offers several varieties of apples to pick. Head down to 2695 Route 11A to pick apples from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and choose from apple varieties including: Paula Reds, McIntosh, Gala, Jonamac, Red Cortland and Cortland. For more information, call them at (315)-677-8087 or visit their website for updates.

O’Neil’s Orchard- LaFayette, NY

O’Neil’s Orchard is locates at 4872 Route 20 in LaFayette, and offers 16 different apple varieties to “pick” from. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and the varieties offered include: Zestar, Paula Red, Jonamac, Gala, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Cortland, Macoun, Rhode Island Greening, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Empire, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Crispin, and Idared. As with most orchards, different apples are picked at different times in the season, so check out their website for their picking schedule.

Navarino Orchard- Syracuse, NY

Navarino Orchard located at 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike in Syracuse is offering U-pick McIntosh, Gala and Honeycrisp apples so far this season, with varying prices for different varieties. It’s open weekdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To check out prices and other produce such as black raspberries, plums. tomatoes and pumpkins, visit their Facebook page.

Adams Acres Organic Apple Farm- Jamesville, NY

This family-owned orchard is a NOFA-Certified Organic Grower, and offers organic U-pick Honeycrisp, Crimson Crisp, and Spartan apples at their farm located at 7047 Sevier Rd in Jamesville. U-pick is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and apples are $1.75/pound. For more information, visit their website.

Fruit Valley Orchard- Oswego, NY

This picturesque orchard located at 507 Bunker Hill Road in Oswego is a great option for apple picking. Right now, people can pick Snapdragons, Cortland, McIntosh and Jonamac, as earlier ripening apples have been picked and can be purchased from the orchard. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, and make sure to check out their website for other information and their Facebook page for updates throughout the season.

Appledale Orchards- Mexico, NY

Appledale Orchards located at 6018 State Rt 3 in Mexico is a beautiful place to get your Autumn on, with U-pick varieties including Honeycrisp, Cortland, Gala, Blondee, Crimson Crisp, and Summerset (a.k.a Honeycrisp/Fuji cross) right now. Check out their Facebook page for updates on what apples are available for picking as the season progresses, and visit their website.

Did we miss your favorite orchard that offers apple picking? Let us know!

If there is another orchard in Central New York offering U-pick apples, please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team.