(WSYR-TV) — Filling up your gas tank is taking toll on the wallets of drivers across the country, but here in New York State especially.

AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that all gas prices at a local, state and national level surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008 on March 8.

Compared to yesterday, the price of a gallon of gas is up 10 cents on average from Central New York to Western New York:

Batavia: $4.29, up 6 cents from March 7

Buffalo: $4.30, up 9 cents from March 7

Ithaca: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Rochester: $4.33, up 9 cents from March 7

Rome: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Syracuse: $4.34, up 10 cents from March 7

Watertown: $4.35, up 10 cents from March 7

But where are places that are offering gas cheaper than the average? Well, NewsChannel 9, with the help of GasBuddy, found the ten gas stations that are offering gas cheaper than the competition.

10 Cheapest Gas Stations as of March 8

10. Mirabito – 4269 Fay Rd, Taunton, NY

$4.39 for Regular gas if you pay with cash.

9. Valero – 6190 South Bay Rd, Cicero, NY

$4.03 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.19 if you pay with credit.

8. Costco – 120 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY

$4.01 for Regular gas with a Costco membership.

7. CITGO – 1127 North Salina St, Syracuse, NY

$4.00 for Regular gas.

6. Exxon – 2101 West Genesee St, Solvay, NY

$3.99 for Regular gas.

5. Stewart’s Shops – 7576 Buckley Rd, Liverpool, NY

$3.99 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.39 if you pay with credit.

4. On The Way – 7802 Maple Rd, Baldwinsville, NY

$3.99 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.09 if you pay with credit.

3. Gulf – 3202 US 11, Maple View, NY

$3.99 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.04 if you pay with credit.

2. Gulf – 4989 Bear Rd, Liverpool, NY

$3.98 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.08 if you pay with credit.

1. Conoco – 500 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool, NY

$3.97 for Regular gas if you pay with cash. $4.07 if you pay with credit.

REMINDER: Most gas stations will offer you a cheaper price on gas if you pay with cash.