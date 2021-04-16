Here’s a list of Earth Day activities happening around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, a day to bring awareness to environmental issues across the country. There will be many activities happening around Central New York for the holiday on and around April 22.

April 19- 24

SUNY ESF Earth Week

Earth Week will take place all week long and have an array of activities. Although the in-person activities are limited to students only because of COVID, there are virtual events that community members can participate in.

Some events include panels entitled Sustainability During a Pandemic and Central CNY: Lessons from the Hiking Trails.

Thursday, April 22 Earth Day

Tipp Hill Cleanup

A cleanup in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood. According to the event’s Facebook page, masks are required for all participants and trash bags, gloves, and coffee will be provided.

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. at Burnet Park.

Guided Tour of the Forest at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park

Senior Forester Paul Romanenko of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a walking tour of the forest. According to the website, Romanenko specializes in private land services and is currently creating a forest management plan for Stone Quarry.

There is no fee to attend the event, but registration is required. They recommend dressing in layers and wearing boots and ask for visitors to park at the top of the hill. The walk begins at 1 p.m.

The event is part of the United Climate Action Network’s Earth Week celebration. They are also hosting more in-person and virtual events throughout the week.

‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’ Screening and Panel Discussion

This event is being put on by Syracuse University’s Sustainability Management and Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. The free screening will be conducted via Zoom and a panel discussion will follow.

Coordinators say that the screening will be available for people to watch on their own time or live.

The film shares concerns for the state of the planet and follows Attenborough’s 60 plus years as a naturalist. He shows off the planet’s biodiversity and human effects over the years.

The panel following the movie will feature three Earth and Environmental Science professors. The movie begins at 4 p.m. followed by a 5:30 discussion.

Spring Cleanup at the Zoo

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. people can drop off cans and bottles to contribute to the Earth Day Can and Bottle Drive to benefit the zoo animals.

People can also join the zoo for an Earth Day Cleanup. Families, schools, and corporate groups are encouraged to go and weed, rake, mulch, and pick up garbage around the zoo.

Friday, April 23

Virtual Conservation Classes with the Zoo

This event will feature endangered species and the people who take care of them. It will give people a chance to interact with zoo educators and learn how to help wildlife and the planet in everyday actions.

A class schedule has not been released yet.

OCRRA Earth Day Litter Clean Up

This is a two-day event beginning Friday and continuing on Saturday. Participants can choose which day they would like to participate in or do both.

OCRRA will not provide garbage bags or other cleaning supplies, but they will tell you where to drop off the litter you collect and will dispose of it at no cost.

Registration for the event is required and must be completed by April 16th on their website.

Saturday, April 24

Party for the Planet at the Zoo

The annual event highlights conservation efforts happening across Central New York and around the world.

Exhibitors like Greening USA, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Seafood Watch, and the Snailblazers will be set up to give out information.

Zookeeper chats, endangered species animal demonstrations and more will take place.

The event is free with membership or admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Onondaga Creek Walk Cleanup

Another cleanup, this one along the Onondaga Creek Walk. Everyone who attends will receive a CNY Humanists t-shirt.

Bags for litter will be provided and organizers ask that masks be worn. They say you can bring work gloves or litter grabbers if you have them.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and starts at the northwest corner of the Destiny USA parking lot.

Beaver Lake Nature Center Earth Day Celebration

Beaver Lake is hosting a series of events to celebrate earth day on Saturday. The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a guided bird walk.

At 10 a.m. there is an introduction to invasive plants session and people can volunteer to help remove them.

Also at 10 is a recycled crafts session where people can turn their recyclables into crafts and useful items to take home.

At noon and 2 p.m., there is an exploration with a naturalist session. The event is free with admission to the nature center and advanced registration is required.

Have an Earth Day Event you want included on this list? Let us know below!