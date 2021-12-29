Here’s where you can go locally to get COVID-19 testing kits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With COVID-19 affecting people’s everyday lives and health, it isn’t easy to find places that have at-home testing kits. Here are the most accessible places to go locally to get an at-home test.

Below are locations you can receive testing kits and masks on Thursday, December 30:

Cicero: Test kits and masks will be distributed to residents aged 65 and older at 8 a.m. at the Cicero parking garage.

East Syracuse: At-home testing kits and masks will be provided at Ellis Field Park Entrance at 8 a.m.

Solvay: The Solvay Youth Center will distribute testing kits and masks at 10 a.m.

Camillus plans to update the community on where you can go to receive testing kits and masks during the week of January 3.