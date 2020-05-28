POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post by Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey, they will be opening their outdoor tables starting on Thursday.
At their outdoor tables, customers can enjoy their takeout food and non-alcoholic drinks.
This comes after the latest guidance from both Onondaga County and New York State.
The post goes on to say that the tables are located in spots allowable under their various licenses.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Heritage Hill Brewhouse set to open their outdoor seating area
- Part of Route 48 near Battle Island State Park closed for car accident
- WATCH: Another mild night, a few showers possible Thursday
- Is outside seating at restaurants allowed right now?
- Syracuse Crunch’s ‘Puck Off COVID-19’
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App