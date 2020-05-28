Heritage Hill Brewhouse set to open their outdoor seating area

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post by Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey, they will be opening their outdoor tables starting on Thursday.

At their outdoor tables, customers can enjoy their takeout food and non-alcoholic drinks.

This comes after the latest guidance from both Onondaga County and New York State.

The post goes on to say that the tables are located in spots allowable under their various licenses.