Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Heritage Hill Brewhouse set to open their outdoor seating area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Heritage Hill Brewhouse

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post by Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey, they will be opening their outdoor tables starting on Thursday.

At their outdoor tables, customers can enjoy their takeout food and non-alcoholic drinks.

This comes after the latest guidance from both Onondaga County and New York State.

The post goes on to say that the tables are located in spots allowable under their various licenses.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected