SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The showroom doors at Heritage Lincoln, in Syracuse, will close one last time on Sept. 29.

After a consolidation agreement made with Ford Motor Company, the parent company of Lincoln, the dealership will close after 57 years.

The owners of the dealership, the Spinelli’s, thank Central New York for such loyalty over the years.

“Heritage Lincoln was started in September of 1966 when Michael J. Spinelli, a then Sales Manager at Korner Ford purchased Bob Barth Lincoln Mercury. Throughout his ownership, Mr. Spinelli won several awards for customer satisfaction, while breaking several sales records,” said Michael Spinelli.

The only remaining Lincoln dealership in Onondaga County is Burdick Lincoln at Drivers Village, in Cicero.

“To help ensure a smooth transition, Burdick Lincoln has hired the majority of employees from Heritage; ensuring customers will have familiar faces to welcome them at Burdick Lincoln, the exclusive Lincoln Dealership of Central New York,” said Spinelli.

On top of that, Burdick Lincoln is welcoming Heritage Lincoln customers, to help pick up where the closing dealership is leaving off.