Heroin and handgun found during traffic stop in Marcellus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Onondaga County Sheriff's Department

TOWN OF MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling West Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Marcellus Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. pulled over a Chevrolet Impala whose driver was violating several traffic laws.

The driver, later identified as Ahamed Pringle, 28 of Syracuse, did not have a driver’s license. The vehicle was also not registered, not inspected, not insured, and had switched plates.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and found 41 packets of heroin, a loaded handgun, and ammunition.

Pringle and his passenger, Kimberly Bussher, 18 of North Syracuse, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd, 7th degree) and criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree). Pringle was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree) because he was previously convicted of a crime. He also received several traffic tickets.

The pair were arraigned Tuesday. Bussher has been released pre-trial. Pringle is currently being held in the Justice Center without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected