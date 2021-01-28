Heroin and handgun found during traffic stop in Marcellus

TOWN OF MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling West Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Marcellus Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. pulled over a Chevrolet Impala whose driver was violating several traffic laws.

The driver, later identified as Ahamed Pringle, 28 of Syracuse, did not have a driver’s license. The vehicle was also not registered, not inspected, not insured, and had switched plates.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and found 41 packets of heroin, a loaded handgun, and ammunition.

Pringle and his passenger, Kimberly Bussher, 18 of North Syracuse, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (3rd, 7th degree) and criminal possession of a weapon (2nd degree). Pringle was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon (3rd degree) because he was previously convicted of a crime. He also received several traffic tickets.

The pair were arraigned Tuesday. Bussher has been released pre-trial. Pringle is currently being held in the Justice Center without bail.